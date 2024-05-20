U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, and Norwegian Special Operations Forces conduct range training during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 15, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924298
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-OV580-9541
|Filename:
|DOD_110321034
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
This work, Flintlock 24 Range Training, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Special Operations Forces
Flintlock
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (Côte d'Ivoire)
Republic of Ghana (Ghana)
