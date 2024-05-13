U.S. Airmen from the Tri-Base area and members of the British Armed Forces engaged in friendly competition through a flag football game, hosted by the New York Jets at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024.The New York Jets and the Armed Forces Flag Football Association provided a championship belt, jerseys for both teams, game balls, and flags. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
This work, USVF vs UKAF Flag football game 2024, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
