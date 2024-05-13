Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USVF vs UKAF Flag football game 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the Tri-Base area and members of the British Armed Forces engaged in friendly competition through a flag football game, hosted by the New York Jets at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024.The New York Jets and the Armed Forces Flag Football Association provided a championship belt, jerseys for both teams, game balls, and flags. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924294
    VIRIN: 240517-F-UJ371-4426
    Filename: DOD_110320947
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USVF vs UKAF Flag football game 2024, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    USVF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT