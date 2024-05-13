The Peggy Podcast Ep. 16

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924293" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, and special guest, Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Cho, a member of the Inspector General Office with the 157th ARW, discuss the upcoming inspection, review drill schedules and future wing plans in the sixteenth episode of the Peggy Podcast, May 20, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team empowers Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)