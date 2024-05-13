The Peggy Podcast Ep. 16

Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, and special guest, Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Cho, a member of the Inspector General Office with the 157th ARW, discuss the upcoming inspection, review drill schedules and future wing plans in the sixteenth episode of the Peggy Podcast, May 20, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team empowers Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
