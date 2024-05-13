Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Peggy Podcast Ep. 16

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, and special guest, Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Cho, a member of the Inspector General Office with the 157th ARW, discuss the upcoming inspection, review drill schedules and future wing plans in the sixteenth episode of the Peggy Podcast, May 20, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team empowers Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:53
    Location: NH, US

    Podcast
    Pegasus
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Peggy Podcast

