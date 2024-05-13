157th SFS training at Camp Ethan Allen

The 157th Security Forces Squadron completes annual training to qualify for the M249 Light Machine Gun May 14, 2024, at Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vermont. The Ethan Allen Training site is a major site that supports the Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924288
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-VC885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110320821
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
