Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th SFS training at Camp Ethan Allen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The 157th Security Forces Squadron completes annual training to qualify for the M249 Light Machine Gun May 14, 2024, at Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vermont. The Ethan Allen Training site is a major site that supports the Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924288
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-VC885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110320821
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th SFS training at Camp Ethan Allen, by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Machine Gun
    SAW
    M249
    157th ARW
    157th Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT