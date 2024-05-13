Multi-capable Airman: Maj. Yevgeniy Maksimenko

U.S. Airmen attended a Language Enabled Airmen Postured for Agile Combat Employment training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 6, 2024. The course was aimed at increasing communication and cooperation among NATO partners and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
