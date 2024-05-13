Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-capable Airman: Maj. Yevgeniy Maksimenko

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen attended a Language Enabled Airmen Postured for Agile Combat Employment training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 6, 2024. The course was aimed at increasing communication and cooperation among NATO partners and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924282
    VIRIN: 240520-F-NR913-1001
    Filename: DOD_110320771
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    LEAP
    EUCOM
    AETC
    AFCLC

