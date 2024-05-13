LCARS 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924278" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VICENZA, Italy - The 414th Contracting Support Brigade kicks off the 3rd annual LOGCAP Contract Administration Readiness Summit (LCARS) on May 20, 2024 at the Viest Hotel in Vicenza, Italy. The summit serves as a forum for military planners from across the joint logistics enterprise and contracting communities to discuss the implementation, utilization, and theater-setting capabilities of LOGCAP in Africa (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).