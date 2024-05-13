Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCARS 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - The 414th Contracting Support Brigade kicks off the 3rd annual LOGCAP Contract Administration Readiness Summit (LCARS) on May 20, 2024 at the Viest Hotel in Vicenza, Italy. The summit serves as a forum for military planners from across the joint logistics enterprise and contracting communities to discuss the implementation, utilization, and theater-setting capabilities of LOGCAP in Africa (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 09:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924278
    VIRIN: 240520-A-LJ797-2109
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110320745
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCARS 2024, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Vicenza
    414th CSB
    LCARS
    LCARS 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT