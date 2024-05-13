Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Marathon: Historic Half Oscar Mike Dinner 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Erick Reyes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Participants of the Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half, and members of the community gather for the Oscar Mike Awards dinner in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 18, 2024. The Marine Corps Historic Half Oscar Mike Awards dinner was first introduced in 2010 so the Marine Corps Marathon could honor individuals whose contributions to the events have gone unmatched. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by PFC. Erick Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924275
    VIRIN: 240518-M-ER001-1001
    Filename: DOD_110320705
    Length: 00:17:45
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marathon: Historic Half Oscar Mike Dinner 2024, by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Marathon
    Fredericksburg
    Historic Half
    Oscar Mike Dinner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT