Participants of the Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half, and members of the community gather for the Oscar Mike Awards dinner in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 18, 2024. The Marine Corps Historic Half Oscar Mike Awards dinner was first introduced in 2010 so the Marine Corps Marathon could honor individuals whose contributions to the events have gone unmatched. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by PFC. Erick Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924275
|VIRIN:
|240518-M-ER001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110320705
|Length:
|00:17:45
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Marathon: Historic Half Oscar Mike Dinner 2024, by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
