Marine Corps Marathon: Historic Half Oscar Mike Dinner 2024

Participants of the Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half, and members of the community gather for the Oscar Mike Awards dinner in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 18, 2024. The Marine Corps Historic Half Oscar Mike Awards dinner was first introduced in 2010 so the Marine Corps Marathon could honor individuals whose contributions to the events have gone unmatched. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by PFC. Erick Reyes)