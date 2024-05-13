Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigorous Warrior 24

    BAKONYKúTI TRAINING AREA, HUNGARY

    05.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. service members, NATO Allies and partners participate in medical simulations during Vigorous Warrior 24, at Bakonykúti Training Area, Hungary, May 3-8, 2024. Vigorous Warrior 24 provides participating countries with a unique and ever-evolving opportunity to train for medical support during NATO operations in a multinational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924272
    VIRIN: 240518-F-ER993-1001
    Filename: DOD_110320668
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: BAKONYKúTI TRAINING AREA, HU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigorous Warrior 24, by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    NATO
    multi-national
    Vigorous Warrior 24
    VW24

