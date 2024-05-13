U.S. service members, NATO Allies and partners participate in medical simulations during Vigorous Warrior 24, at Bakonykúti Training Area, Hungary, May 3-8, 2024. Vigorous Warrior 24 provides participating countries with a unique and ever-evolving opportunity to train for medical support during NATO operations in a multinational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924272
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-ER993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110320668
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|BAKONYKúTI TRAINING AREA, HU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vigorous Warrior 24, by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT