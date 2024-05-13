2024 Historic Half Opening Ceremony, Package Pickup, and Shakeout Run B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, veterans, and civilians alike attend and participate in the Historic Half Marathon's opening ceremony, packet pickup, and shakeout run in the Fredericksburg Expo and Convention center in Fredericksburg, VA on May 18, 2024. The Historic Half is a 13.1 mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps' warrior ethos. (Marine Corps Video by Cpl. William Tucker)