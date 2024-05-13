U.S. Marines, veterans, and civilians alike attend and participate in the Historic Half Marathon's opening ceremony, packet pickup, and shakeout run in the Fredericksburg Expo and Convention center in Fredericksburg, VA on May 18, 2024. The Historic Half is a 13.1 mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps' warrior ethos. (Marine Corps Video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924271
|VIRIN:
|240518-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110320665
|Length:
|00:11:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Historic Half Opening Ceremony, Package Pickup, and Shakeout Run B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT