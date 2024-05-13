Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Historic Half Opening Ceremony, Package Pickup, and Shakeout Run B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines, veterans, and civilians alike attend and participate in the Historic Half Marathon's opening ceremony, packet pickup, and shakeout run in the Fredericksburg Expo and Convention center in Fredericksburg, VA on May 18, 2024. The Historic Half is a 13.1 mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps' warrior ethos. (Marine Corps Video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924271
    VIRIN: 240518-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110320665
    Length: 00:11:15
    Location: US

    This work, 2024 Historic Half Opening Ceremony, Package Pickup, and Shakeout Run B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marathon
    Marine Corps Marathon
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center

