IMCOM Best Warrior in GTA

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various U.S. Army Europe Garrisons, participate in the Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 14, 2024. The IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition 2024 consists of physical fitness events, marksmanship drills, medical tasks and written exams. The winners will move on to compete as part of Army Materiel Command's (AMC) Best Squad in the U.S. Army's 2024 Best Squad Competition.

(U.S. army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)