    IMCOM Best Warrior in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various U.S. Army Europe Garrisons, participate in the Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 14, 2024. The IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition 2024 consists of physical fitness events, marksmanship drills, medical tasks and written exams. The winners will move on to compete as part of Army Materiel Command's (AMC) Best Squad in the U.S. Army's 2024 Best Squad Competition.
    (U.S. army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 06:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924257
    VIRIN: 240515-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_110320362
    Length: 00:09:51
    Best Warrior

