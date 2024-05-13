Airmen from across the installation attended a Language Enabled Airmen Postured for Agile Combat Employment training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 6, 2024. The course was aimed at increasing communication and cooperation among NATO and regional partnering air forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 06:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924253
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-NR913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110320336
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall LEAP ACE 2024 B-Roll, by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
