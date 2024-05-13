MRF-D 24.3: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), operate sUAS

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, pilot multiple small unmanned aircraft system at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 16, 2024. Marines rehearsed flying various hand-launched, sUAS designed for surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cyber Life by dopestuff_beats
