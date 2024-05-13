The video highlights the participation of the 31st Fighter Wing at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during Exercise Astral Knight 24, May 10-14, 2024. AK24 allows the U.S. to establish a robust network of alliances and partnerships that can effectively address the defence challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 05:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924249
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-SH233-7172
|Filename:
|DOD_110320260
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMPIA TURZII, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Astral Knight 24 - "Once Green...", by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT