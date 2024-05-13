MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in field training exercise

U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in a company level field exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 9-13, 2024. The exercise prepared Marines for future exercises and operations by conducting offensive and defensive training scenarios within an austere training environment to improve tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Chronicles of Victory by Bubble and Expressive Violin by Elonix.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 03:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924234
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110319925
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
