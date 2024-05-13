Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Best of the 49th: AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition 2024

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Nine Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers from across the state competed in the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 14-18, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 21:53
    TAGS

    Alaska
    Best Warrior
    Fitness
    Competition
    AKNG

