Nine Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers from across the state competed in the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 14-18, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 21:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924231
|VIRIN:
|240519-Z-SR689-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110319791
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Hometown:
|EAGLE RIVER, AK, US
|Hometown:
|PALMER, AK, US
|Hometown:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Best of the 49th: AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition 2024, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT