    1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony (B-Roll)

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Wilton Gleaton, the incoming command sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2024. Throckmorton boasts a military education record including completion of Ranger School, Airborne, Jumpmaster, and many others. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924230
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_110319726
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    Change of Responsibility
    Infantry
    1st Battalion
    297th Infantry Regiment
    JBER
    AKARNG

