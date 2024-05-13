1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony (B-Roll)

Alaska Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Wilton Gleaton, the incoming command sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2024. Throckmorton boasts a military education record including completion of Ranger School, Airborne, Jumpmaster, and many others. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924230
|VIRIN:
|240519-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110319726
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
