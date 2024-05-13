Competitors from 17 nations take part in the sniper portion of Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. On the fifth day of events, competitors’ short-term memory was challenged prior to them engaging targets. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924222
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-AZ941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110319458
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Sniper Course II, by SGT Olivia Lauer and SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
