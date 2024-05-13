Competitors from 17 nations take part the sniper portion of Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. On the fourth day of events, competitors faced high-impact cardio drills to increase their heart rate before engaging with their targets. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924221
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-AZ941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110319442
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Course II, by SSG Scott Fletcher and SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT