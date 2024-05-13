Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Course II

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher and Sgt. Katherine Slayman

    Special Operations Command South

    Competitors from 17 nations take part the sniper portion of Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. On the fourth day of events, competitors faced high-impact cardio drills to increase their heart rate before engaging with their targets. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924221
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-AZ941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110319442
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Course II, by SSG Scott Fletcher and SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

