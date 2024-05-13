Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Skills and Shooting Competition

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer and Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor

    Special Operations Command South

    Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Competition in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. FC24’s primary objective of the competition is to develop an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie among all the competitors from the region attending this competition, increasing the readiness, interoperability, and capabilities of the Special Operations Forces. Consequently, it improves cooperation, trust, and multinational and regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:26
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA

    This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Skills and Shooting Competition, by SGT Olivia Lauer and SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

