Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Skills and Shooting Competition

Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Competition in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. FC24’s primary objective of the competition is to develop an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie among all the competitors from the region attending this competition, increasing the readiness, interoperability, and capabilities of the Special Operations Forces. Consequently, it improves cooperation, trust, and multinational and regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)