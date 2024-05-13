Senegal Special Operations Forces Conduct Shooting Drills at Flintlock 24

Members of Senegal Operations Special Forces conduct shooting drills with mentors from Polish and Brazilian Special Forces during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 16, 2024. Exercises like Flintlock 24 help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924215
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-UU560-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_110319429
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
