    Senegal Special Operations Forces Conduct Shooting Drills at Flintlock 24

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of Senegal Operations Special Forces conduct shooting drills with mentors from Polish and Brazilian Special Forces during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 16, 2024. Exercises like Flintlock 24 help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924215
    VIRIN: 240516-F-UU560-7003
    Filename: DOD_110319429
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senegal Special Operations Forces Conduct Shooting Drills at Flintlock 24, by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock
    Flintlock24

