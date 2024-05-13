Senegal Special Operations Forces Conduct Shooting Drills at Flintlock 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Senegal Operations Special Forces conduct shooting drills with mentors from Polish and Brazilian Special Forces during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 16, 2024. Exercises like Flintlock 24 help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)