    Miss California USA Sgt. Tianna Clark Interview at Torrance Armed Forces Day.

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Sgt. Tianna Clark, Miss California USA 2023, discusses experiences with pageantry and military service at the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 17:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924209
    VIRIN: 051824-A-LL408-1006
    Filename: DOD_110319366
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Torrance
    armed forces day
    miss usa
    pagent
    miss California

