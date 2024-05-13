U.S. Sgt. Tianna Clark, Miss California USA 2023, discusses experiences with pageantry and military service at the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 17:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924209
|VIRIN:
|051824-A-LL408-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110319366
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Miss California USA Sgt. Tianna Clark Interview at Torrance Armed Forces Day., by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT