U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division execute a Joint Force Entry as part of the Swift Response 24 at Luna, Romania, on May 13, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic exercise under the leadership of the U.S. Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) centered on enhancing the capacity of Allied airborne forces to promptly and efficiently address crises, operating seamlessly as a cohesive multinational unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)
|05.13.2024
|05.19.2024 11:38
|Package
|Location:
|LUNA, RO
