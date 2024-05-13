video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924189" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division execute a Joint Force Entry as part of the Swift Response 24 at Luna, Romania, on May 13, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic exercise under the leadership of the U.S. Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) centered on enhancing the capacity of Allied airborne forces to promptly and efficiently address crises, operating seamlessly as a cohesive multinational unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)