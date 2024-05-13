Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 24

    LUNA, ROMANIA

    05.13.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division execute a Joint Force Entry as part of the Swift Response 24 at Luna, Romania, on May 13, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic exercise under the leadership of the U.S. Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) centered on enhancing the capacity of Allied airborne forces to promptly and efficiently address crises, operating seamlessly as a cohesive multinational unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924189
    VIRIN: 240513-A-JR370-2184
    Filename: DOD_110319040
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: LUNA, RO

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentofDefense(DoD)

