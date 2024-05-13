Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Buckeye Resolve B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters from Rickenbacker Fire Department respond to a simulated bomb threat during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 17, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924187
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-AM303-2001
    Filename: DOD_110318933
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Buckeye Resolve B-roll, by SSgt Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    ANG
    Air Refueling
    Ohio
    REV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT