Operation Buckeye Resolve B-roll

U.S. Air Force firefighters from Rickenbacker Fire Department respond to a simulated bomb threat during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 17, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924187
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-AM303-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318933
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
