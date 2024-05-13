Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121st Airmen respond to simulated emergency during Operation Buckeye Resolve B-Roll

    RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen respond to a simulated emergency during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, May 17, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924185
    VIRIN: 240517-F-DS364-2142
    Filename: DOD_110318885
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 121st Airmen respond to simulated emergency during Operation Buckeye Resolve B-Roll, by TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    emergency response
    Air Force
    Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base
    121ARW
    Operation Buckeye Resolve

