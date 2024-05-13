U.S. Air Force Airmen respond to a simulated emergency during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, May 17, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924185
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-DS364-2142
|Filename:
|DOD_110318885
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 121st Airmen respond to simulated emergency during Operation Buckeye Resolve B-Roll, by TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT