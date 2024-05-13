Senegal Tactical Driving at Flintlock 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Senegal Special Forces conduct tactical driving movements with members of Polish and Brazilian Special Forces during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)