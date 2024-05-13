Members of Senegal Special Forces conduct tactical driving movements with members of Polish and Brazilian Special Forces during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 07:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924180
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-UU560-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_110318601
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Senegal Tactical Driving at Flintlock 24, by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
