    Senegal Tactical Driving at Flintlock 24

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of Senegal Special Forces conduct tactical driving movements with members of Polish and Brazilian Special Forces during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 07:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924180
    VIRIN: 240516-F-UU560-7002
    Filename: DOD_110318601
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock
    Flintlock24

