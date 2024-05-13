Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th MP Company departure ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    A departure ceremony was held for Soldiers assigned to the 28th Military Police Company, 165th Military Police Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap May 18, 2024. The unit is mobilizing to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Family, friends, and fellow service members were present to bid farewell and good luck to the company.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924171
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-AM608-2001
    Filename: DOD_110318443
    Length: 00:24:02
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    This work, 28th MP Company departure ceremony, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    Deployment

    Deployment Ceremony
    Departure Ceremony
    28th Military Police Company
    165th Military Police Battalion
    28th MP Company

