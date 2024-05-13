28th MP Company departure ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A departure ceremony was held for Soldiers assigned to the 28th Military Police Company, 165th Military Police Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap May 18, 2024. The unit is mobilizing to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Family, friends, and fellow service members were present to bid farewell and good luck to the company.