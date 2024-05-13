A departure ceremony was held for Soldiers assigned to the 28th Military Police Company, 165th Military Police Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap May 18, 2024. The unit is mobilizing to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Family, friends, and fellow service members were present to bid farewell and good luck to the company.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924171
|VIRIN:
|240518-Z-AM608-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318443
|Length:
|00:24:02
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 28th MP Company departure ceremony, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremony
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
Deployment
