ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 16, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) launches a RIM-116 missile during the live-fire with a purpose (LFWAP) exercise. The LFWAP program is a missile exercise program designed to increase fleet lethality and tactical proficiency, providing a pivotal final test to ensure the ship's critical self-defense weapons systems are prepared for upcoming deployment. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and is the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 00:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924168
|VIRIN:
|240516-N-JY783-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110318362
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Wasp Amphibious Ready Group Conducts Live-Fire with a Purpose, by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
