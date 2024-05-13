Wasp Amphibious Ready Group Conducts Live-Fire with a Purpose

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 16, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) launches a RIM-116 missile during the live-fire with a purpose (LFWAP) exercise. The LFWAP program is a missile exercise program designed to increase fleet lethality and tactical proficiency, providing a pivotal final test to ensure the ship's critical self-defense weapons systems are prepared for upcoming deployment. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and is the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)