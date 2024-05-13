Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Amphibious Ready Group Conducts Live-Fire with a Purpose

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 16, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) launches a RIM-116 missile during the live-fire with a purpose (LFWAP) exercise. The LFWAP program is a missile exercise program designed to increase fleet lethality and tactical proficiency, providing a pivotal final test to ensure the ship's critical self-defense weapons systems are prepared for upcoming deployment. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and is the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 00:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924168
    VIRIN: 240516-N-JY783-1002
    Filename: DOD_110318362
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    LHD 1
    RIM-116
    LFWAP
    Live Fire with a Purpose
    WSPARG-24thMEU

