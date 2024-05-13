Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Skills and Shooting Tests III

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Special Operations Command South

    Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. The third day of the Skills and Shooting Tests challenged the competitors' precision and short-term memory before they could engage with their targets. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 08:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924166
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-AZ941-4001
    Filename: DOD_110318279
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Skills and Shooting Tests III, by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

