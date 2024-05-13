Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Skills and Shooting Tests III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. The third day of the Skills and Shooting Tests challenged the competitors' precision and short-term memory before they could engage with their targets. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)