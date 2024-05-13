Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. The third day of the Skills and Shooting Tests challenged the competitors' precision and short-term memory before they could engage with their targets. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Skills and Shooting Tests III, by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
