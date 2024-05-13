Current service members, veterans, government officials and civilians participate in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924163
|VIRIN:
|051824-A-LL408-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110318188
|Length:
|00:09:37
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration B Roll, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT