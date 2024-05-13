Beale Air Force Base held it's first Auto Expo May 18, 2024. 573 vehicles were showcased alongside air craft, including the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron's iconic U-2 Dragon-Lady and the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron's T-38 Talon. The 940th Air Refueling Squadron also showcased their KC-135. Over 5000 people from the local community and abroad were welcomed by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing showcasing Beale's close relationship with the community and efforts at community engagement. The event also showcased tested Beale's ability and gave lessons learned for their upcoming 2025 air show. This B-Roll package features footage from the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924162
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318181
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Beale Auto Expo B-Roll Package, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
