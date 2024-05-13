Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Weapons School 75th Anniversary 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    The U.S. Air Force Weapons School trains tactical experts and leaders to control and exploit air, space and cyber on behalf of the joint force. In addition, the Weapons School provides academic and advisory support to numerous units, enhancing air combat training for thousands of Airmen from the Air Force, Department of Defense and U.S. allied services each year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924159
    VIRIN: 240502-F-LD225-9953
    Filename: DOD_110318007
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Weapons School 75th Anniversary 2024, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Nellis
    USAFWS
    USAFWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT