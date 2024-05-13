Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Shoot House in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. On the fifth day of events, teams faced timed shooting drills under stress to measure their physical and tactical abilities. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
This broll contains footage of pistol range shooting and POV shooting.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924158
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-WB177-1549
|Filename:
|DOD_110317980
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Shoot House, by SFC Jennifer Reynolds and SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
