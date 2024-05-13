Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vet Center - Marriage Readjustment Counseling

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Vet Centers across the nation offer free Marriage Readjustment Counseling to Service Members. This is a great opportunity to strengthen and build your wonderful marriage. A strong marriage equals a strong Soldier.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 15:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924156
    VIRIN: 240518-A-MN148-5348
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110317952
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vet Center - Marriage Readjustment Counseling, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vet center marriage counseling 311th signal command kerry wright us army pacific us army reserve ind

