Vet Centers across the nation offer free Marriage Readjustment Counseling to Service Members. This is a great opportunity to strengthen and build your wonderful marriage. A strong marriage equals a strong Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 15:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
This work, Vet Center - Marriage Readjustment Counseling, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
