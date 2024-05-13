The 5K For Freedom Run/Walk B roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    All branches of the U.S. armed forces join civilian runners, walkers, and joggers in The 5K For Freedom Run/Walk as part of the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924155
    VIRIN: 090922-A-LL408-1002
    Filename: DOD_110317921
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US

    Los Angeles
    Torrance
    armed forces day
    Parade
    TAFDA
    5k for freedom

