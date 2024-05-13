All branches of the U.S. armed forces join civilian runners, walkers, and joggers in The 5K For Freedom Run/Walk as part of the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924155
|VIRIN:
|090922-A-LL408-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110317921
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 5K For Freedom Run/Walk B roll, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT