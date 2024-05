The 5K For Freedom Run/Walk B roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



All branches of the U.S. armed forces join civilian runners, walkers, and joggers in The 5K For Freedom Run/Walk as part of the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration, Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)