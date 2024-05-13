Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Radio Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Signal teams spanning the Pacific Theater competed against one another at Schofield Barracks to test their technical and physical competencies. The event consisted of 4 lanes of various Signal tasks, stretching along a six mile ruck march. The tactical radio competition was in support of Pacific Regimental Signal Week 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924152
    VIRIN: 240327-A-MN148-2903
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110317801
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Radio Competition, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT