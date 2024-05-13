Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines, with Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, present the colors in the Preakness event at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 17, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924150
    VIRIN: 240517-M-VM063-1001
    Filename: DOD_110317714
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour, by LCpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Preakness
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
    Sgt. Reckless
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    East Coast Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT