U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Natasha Oschner, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, is the award presenter for the first place winner of the Sgt. Reckless Memorial Dash at Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 17, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924147
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-BL153-7561
|Filename:
|DOD_110317709
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour - Sgt. Natasha Oschner B-Roll, by LCpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT