Soldiers participating in day three of Pacific Signal Regimental Week immersed themselves into a history lesson at the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, Fort DeRussy. The curator explained that much has changed in the Army over the years, but Signaleers must learn to adapt and overcome daunting challenges despite what generation or era they belong to. The tour educated and inspired all those who attended. The rest, as they say, is history.
|02.28.2024
|05.18.2024 13:06
|Video Productions
|924145
|240228-A-MN148-6032
|01
|DOD_110317683
|00:01:01
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
