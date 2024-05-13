video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers participating in day three of Pacific Signal Regimental Week immersed themselves into a history lesson at the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, Fort DeRussy. The curator explained that much has changed in the Army over the years, but Signaleers must learn to adapt and overcome daunting challenges despite what generation or era they belong to. The tour educated and inspired all those who attended. The rest, as they say, is history.