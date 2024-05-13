ACDC B-Roll: 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Coastal Defense

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade establish and occupy an integrated coastal defense site on Kamuning Beach. Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|05.16.2024
Date Posted: 05.18.2024
|B-Roll
|924143
|240517-M-YF186-4001
|DOD_110317620
|00:02:47
|Location:
Location: KAMUNING BEACH, PH
|2
|2
