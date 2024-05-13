Flintlock 24 Norwegian Special Operation Forces and Royal Moroccan Armed Forces TCCC Class B-Roll

Members assigned to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|05.16.2024
|05.18.2024 13:04
|B-Roll
|DABOYA, GH
