Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando Royal Marines, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Ghana Special Boat Squadron and Czech Special Forces conduct Amphibious Special Operations training during Exercise Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|05.16.2024
|05.18.2024 13:02
|B-Roll
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
This work, Flintlock 24 Amphibious Special Operations, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Special Operations Forces
Flintlock
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (Côte d'Ivoire)
Republic of Ghana (Ghana)
