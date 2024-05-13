Flintlock 24 Amphibious Special Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando Royal Marines, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Ghana Special Boat Squadron and Czech Special Forces conduct Amphibious Special Operations training during Exercise Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)