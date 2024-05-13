Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 24 Amphibious Special Operations

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando Royal Marines, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Ghana Special Boat Squadron and Czech Special Forces conduct Amphibious Special Operations training during Exercise Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924135
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-OV580-7437
    Filename: DOD_110317438
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Operations Forces

    Special Forces

    Flintlock

    TAGS

    NATO
    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24

