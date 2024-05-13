Flintlock 24 Amphibious Special Operations

Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando Royal Marines, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Ghana Special Boat Squadron and Czech Special Forces conduct Amphibious Special Operations training during Exercise Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924135
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-OV580-7437
|Filename:
|DOD_110317438
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Special Operations Forces
Special Forces
Flintlock
