Flintlock 24 Brazilian Armed Forces & Cabo Verdean Armed Forces TCCC Class B-Roll

Members with the Cabo Verdean Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course led by during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that works to strengthen African partner readiness, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924134
|VIRIN:
|240516-D-AV821-9885
|Filename:
|DOD_110317424
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
