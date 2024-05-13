Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 24 Brazilian Armed Forces & Cabo Verdean Armed Forces TCCC Class B-Roll

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members with the Cabo Verdean Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course led by during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that works to strengthen African partner readiness, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924134
    VIRIN: 240516-D-AV821-9885
    Filename: DOD_110317424
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 24 Brazilian Armed Forces & Cabo Verdean Armed Forces TCCC Class B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    SOCAF
    Flintlock24

