    USS Constitution: B-roll

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. sailors and volunteers with the 1812 Marine Guard conduct rehearsals aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts, May 17, 2024. The USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned ship in the U.S. Navy and remains as a training and ceremonial ship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924131
    VIRIN: 240517-M-PE138-1001
    Filename: DOD_110317230
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US

    USS Constitution
    canons
    Marine Corps
    muskets
    1812
    Historic Marine Education

