    Flintlock 24 Spanish And Mauritania Close Quarter Battle B-Roll

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members from the Armed Forces of Mauritania participate in Close Quarter Battle training led by members from the Spanish Special Operations Command during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 15, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that works to strengthen African partner readiness, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924128
    VIRIN: 240515-D-AV821-2001
    Filename: DOD_110317143
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    This work, Flintlock 24 Spanish And Mauritania Close Quarter Battle B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    SOCAF
    Flintlock24

