Flintlock 24 Spanish And Mauritania Close Quarter Battle B-Roll

Members from the Armed Forces of Mauritania participate in Close Quarter Battle training led by members from the Spanish Special Operations Command during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 15, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that works to strengthen African partner readiness, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)