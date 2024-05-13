Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC B-Roll: 15th MEU, Philippine 3DMBDE Conduct Combined Convoy Across Palawan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade conduct a combined convoy and mobile defense exercise during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Palawan, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 06:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924122
    VIRIN: 240517-M-YF186-2001
    Filename: DOD_110317094
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PALAWAN, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC B-Roll: 15th MEU, Philippine 3DMBDE Conduct Combined Convoy Across Palawan, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Convoy training
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT