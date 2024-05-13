U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade conduct a combined convoy and mobile defense exercise during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Palawan, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 06:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924122
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-YF186-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110317094
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PALAWAN, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACDC B-Roll: 15th MEU, Philippine 3DMBDE Conduct Combined Convoy Across Palawan, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT