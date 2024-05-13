Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Undocks USS Toledo (SSN 769) May 15, 2024

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard undocked USS Toledo (SSN 769) May 15! The Los Angeles-class submarine is finishing an Engineered Overhaul with the boat reaching more than 95 percent complete on production work. Now pierside, the Toledo project and crew shift to end game jobs including moving the crew aboard, mast and periscope installation, and engine room testing.

    Check out this timelapse of Toledo undocking from Dry Dock 2!

    #NNSY #PressForwardTeam

    Filmed and Edited by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924101
    VIRIN: 240515-N-OE098-2746
    Filename: DOD_110316467
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS Toledo

