Norfolk Naval Shipyard Undocks USS Toledo (SSN 769) May 15, 2024

Norfolk Naval Shipyard undocked USS Toledo (SSN 769) May 15! The Los Angeles-class submarine is finishing an Engineered Overhaul with the boat reaching more than 95 percent complete on production work. Now pierside, the Toledo project and crew shift to end game jobs including moving the crew aboard, mast and periscope installation, and engine room testing.
Check out this timelapse of Toledo undocking from Dry Dock 2!
#NNSY #PressForwardTeam
Filmed and Edited by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 19:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924101
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-OE098-2746
|Filename:
|DOD_110316467
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT