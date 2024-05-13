Norfolk Naval Shipyard Undocks USS Toledo (SSN 769) May 15, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norfolk Naval Shipyard undocked USS Toledo (SSN 769) May 15! The Los Angeles-class submarine is finishing an Engineered Overhaul with the boat reaching more than 95 percent complete on production work. Now pierside, the Toledo project and crew shift to end game jobs including moving the crew aboard, mast and periscope installation, and engine room testing.



Check out this timelapse of Toledo undocking from Dry Dock 2!



Filmed and Edited by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)