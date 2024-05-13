TRADEWINDS 24 culminates with closing ceremony in Barbados

Participating nations attend the closing ceremony for exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Barbados, May 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 18:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924098
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-TU094-2154
|Filename:
|DOD_110316303
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
