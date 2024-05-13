Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADEWINDS 24 culminates with closing ceremony in Barbados

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Army South

    Participating nations attend the closing ceremony for exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Barbados, May 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924098
    VIRIN: 240516-M-TU094-2154
    Filename: DOD_110316303
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: BRIDGETOWN, BB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS 24 culminates with closing ceremony in Barbados, by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS
    STRONGER TOGETHER
    TW24
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT