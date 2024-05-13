60 in 60: Medical Group Simulation Center trains the staff at DGMC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Established in March 2006, the 60th Medical Group Simulation Center has offered training support to the staff at the David Grant USAF Medical Center on Travis Air Force Base, California.



The Simulation Center strives to develop the force by providing realistic clinical and deployment training, promoting communication and patient safety to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)