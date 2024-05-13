Established in March 2006, the 60th Medical Group Simulation Center has offered training support to the staff at the David Grant USAF Medical Center on Travis Air Force Base, California.
The Simulation Center strives to develop the force by providing realistic clinical and deployment training, promoting communication and patient safety to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)
05.17.2024
|05.17.2024
05.17.2024 18:02
|05.17.2024 18:02
Package
|Package
924097
|924097
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-OY799-1002
DOD_110316212
|DOD_110316212
00:01:00
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 in 60: Medical Group Simulation Center trains the staff at DGMC, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
