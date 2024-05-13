Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Martinez-Ortiz: Warrior Medic

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. German Martinez-Ortiz, a combat medic with the 7973 Blood Detachment, Army Reserve Medical Command, dedicates his life to the ideal of selfless service. In his civilian life, Martinez-Ortiz is a firefighter for the city of Philadelphia. He works tirelessly both in and out of uniform to be all he can be, and the Army Reserve helps him by providing crucial training that aids him in his goal of saving lives.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 22:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924095
    VIRIN: 231213-A-XO050-1001
    Filename: DOD_110316204
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    Combat Medic
    firefighter
    Philadelphia
    Army Reserve Medical Command

