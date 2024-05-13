U.S. Army Sgt. German Martinez-Ortiz, a combat medic with the 7973 Blood Detachment, Army Reserve Medical Command, dedicates his life to the ideal of selfless service. In his civilian life, Martinez-Ortiz is a firefighter for the city of Philadelphia. He works tirelessly both in and out of uniform to be all he can be, and the Army Reserve helps him by providing crucial training that aids him in his goal of saving lives.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 22:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924095
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-XO050-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110316204
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Martinez-Ortiz: Warrior Medic, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT