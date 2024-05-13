Sgt. Martinez-Ortiz: Warrior Medic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. German Martinez-Ortiz, a combat medic with the 7973 Blood Detachment, Army Reserve Medical Command, dedicates his life to the ideal of selfless service. In his civilian life, Martinez-Ortiz is a firefighter for the city of Philadelphia. He works tirelessly both in and out of uniform to be all he can be, and the Army Reserve helps him by providing crucial training that aids him in his goal of saving lives.